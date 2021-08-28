Rotherham United 2 Doncaster Rovers 0 - player ratings

STAR PERFORMER: Rotherham United's Michael Smith with the ball at his feet

The gulf between the sides was wider than that, but the Millers played much of the second half with 10 men after Mickel Miller's red card.

Here we assess how the individuals performed.

Rotherham United

Viktor Johansson – competently dealt with what little was thrown at him 6

Michael Ihiekwe – nutmegging Branden Horton was his highlight 6

Richard Wood – played a part in the second goal 7

Wes Harding – quietly effective 6

Mickel Miller – a reckless tackle earned a red card could have put his side under pressure when they were cruising 4

Ben Wiles – a solid performance in midfield 6

Jamie Lindsay – had a goal ruled out for offside because he was coming back from an offside position 6

Ollie Rathbone – got forward well from midfield and was switched to wing-back when the Millers were a man shortt 7

Kieran Sadlier – got plenty of stick from the Doncaster Rovers fans he jilted and responded with a very good performance 8

Freddie Ladapo – good in everything but the most important bit - his finishing 6

Michael Smith – two goals and the sort of performance Rotherham will be hooing other clubs do not notice 8.

Substitutes:

Joe Mattock (for Ladapo, 57) – took a bad bang to the head late on but was able to continue 6

Dan Barlaser (for Sadlier, 71) – game was over as contest when he came on 6

Rarmani Edmonds-Green (for Rathbone, 90) – N/A

Not used: Vickers, Tilt, Odoffin, Kayode.

Doncaster Rovers

Pontus Dahlberg – beaten by two good finishes 6

Kyle Knoyle – picked up a daft booking late on 5

Ro-Shaun Williams – unable to contain Rotherham's forwards 6

Cameron John – overlapped well when Doncaster switched to a back three, but was allowed to. Did little with his crossing 6

Branden Horton – was finding it a real struggle against Sadlier. No surprise he made way 4

Ethan Galbraith – looking for the right pass but too often overhit it 6

John Bostock – one of the few experienced heads was unable to exert the influence he would have wanted to but this was a collective failing 6

Ben Close – unable to have much impact 6

Charlie Seaman – had a shocker with three dreadful crosses late in the game 5

Matt Smith – unable to get on the ball playing as a false nine 5

Tommy Rowe – out of position on the left wing, it is hard to be too critical 6.

Substitutes:

Tiago Cukur (for Horton, 52) – Rovers looked a little better for his introduction 5

Aidan Barlow (for Bostock, 61) – like Cukur, there was a limit to what he could without service 5.