Rotherham United 2 Huddersfield Town 1: Red mist and controversy between these two once more - but the right result

CONTROVERSY stalked this fixture for the second time this year and left a big Huddersfield Town travelling support decidedly sore at the end, like back in early spring.

What could not be doubted was the merit of Rotherham United’s victory, a maiden league one in 2024-25 which ended the Terriers’ hopes of a fourth successive league win at the start of a season for the first time in exactly a century.

It came in stoppage-time thanks to Mallik Wilks’ sledgehammer of a left foot. It was the sort of goal that has been his signature dish in his nomadic career. Cut inside on the right and let fly.

As for the Town recriminations, well it began on 72 minutes when former Millers forward Danny Ward was dismissed for catching Jamie McCart with an elbow five minutes after coming on.

The Millers defender went down in a heap, although replays showed that the elbow was not particularly malicious.

It looked like being a tale of two substitutes, with fellow replacement Joe Hodge on debut, putting the visitors ahead after fine work from another ex-Miller in Josh Koroma.

Not so, with Rotherham’s first league goal of the campaign arriving in disputed fashion.

Lasse Sorensen was penalised for a challenge on Wilks, which looked soft. No matter, Jonson-Clarke Harris was not asking questions and sent Lee Nicholls the wrong way.

Wilks then had his dramatic moment at the death as Town went to sleep regarding his obvious danger on the right.

It was a heated finish. Town goalkeeping coach Andy Quy saw red late on. So did Michael Duff after the final whistle, with his assistant Martin Paterson doing the post-match press.

The visitors were hot and bothered by the performance of referee Josh Smith here in March following a poor decision to book David Kasumu for simulation and dismissal of Sorba Thomas for two yellow cards.

But as for the bottom line, well, Town were low-key, particularly in the second half and paid the price for that, not the man in the middle.

Once again, there was a fair bit to applaud in terms of forward play from Rotherham in another half of league football in the opening 45 minutes. Frustratingly, once again, there was no breakthrough.

It was not for the want of trying, with the pace and heart of Sam Nombe and the bulk and nous of Clarke-Harris and Wilks posing issues for Town.

Town were indebted to the presence of Lee Nicholls in goal not for the first time, with the Terriers custodian making two key saves.

The first came early when Nombe hoodwinked debutant Nigel Lonwijk, close to the byline down the left hand side and cut inside and saw his curler tipped over.

Midway through the half, Nicholls’ intervention was instinctive and brilliant.

Wilks’ knockdown found Clarke-Harris close in, with the strike - one of two changes with Christ Tiehi also coming into the side with Jordan Hugill and Shaun McWilliams dropping to the bench - looking all set to get off the mark from just his sort of range, but he reckoned without Nicholls, who superbly clawed away his goalbound effort.

A fizzer from Liam Kelly - the pick of the midfield on both sides in the first period - flew just over.

Town got better as the half progressing and started to get sharper, quicker and more probing with their passing game.

A quickly taken free-kick from Antony Evans found ex-Miller Ben Wiles and he switched the ball crossfield to Sorensen, whose drilled low shot flew just wide.

The Terriers’ best moment came on 38 minutes when Tom Lees’ reaction said it all after failing to guide a header into the net after being left unmarked when Callum Marshall hooked the ball back into the six-yard box after Mickel Miller’s corner wasn’t cleared.

Rotherham held sway in the opening to the second period and the action was towards one goal.

McCart’s header was off target, while Nicholls did well to tip away a vicious inswinging cross from Powell under pressure in a crowded box.

Town were struggling to get a toehold into the half, but they did post a warning when Wiles flashed an angled shot just wide against his hometown club at a stadium he knows well.

Play soon switched back towards the new Tivioli with Lonwijk doing well to block Nombe’s goalbound shot after he got away down the left, while ex-Rotherham player Miller soon had to receive attention after getting his body in the way of Powell’s stinging drive.

The game then turned with Ward’s red. Another twist arrived thanks to Hodge, but there was a lot more to come. Rotherham are up and running.

Rotherham United: Phillips; Odoffin, Humphreys, McCart, James: Tiehi (McWilliams 86), Kelly, Powell; Wilks; Nombe (Osong 93), Clarke-Harris (Hugill 85). Substitutes unused: Dawson, MacDonald, Jules, Hungbo.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Lees, Helik, Lonwijk (Ruffels 86); Sorensen, Evans (Hodge 67), Hogg, Wiles, Miller; Marshall (Ward 67), Koroma (Turton 86). Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Ruffles, Headley, Iorpenda.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).