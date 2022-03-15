Rotherham United 2 Lincoln City 1: Millers take a big step towards promotion to the Championship

Two goals in three minutes in the early stages of the first half put the Millers in control as Paul Warne’s side ended a three-game winless run in League One.

With just eight games remaining, Rotherham will be promoted if they win six of those fixtures, regardless of other results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After picking up just two points from the last nine available, a precise finish from Ben Wiles after 11 minutes settled nerves before Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene found the bottom corner from outside the penalty area two minutes later.

PRECISION FINISH: From Chiedozie Ogbene in Rotherham United's win over Lincoln City. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

That put Warne’s side in complete control and that advantage was almost extended at the end of the first half but Michael Smith saw his effort cleared off the line.

Lincoln were much improved in the second 45 minutes and almost halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second half but Joe Mattock hacked the ball off the line to preserve the hosts’ clean sheet. Lincoln made it interesting as Tom Hopper finished off a fine move with nine minutes remaining but the hosts held onto their lead to pick up an important three points.

Rotherham: Vickers, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock, Barlaser (MacDonald 67), Ogbene, Rathbone (Odofin 77), Wiles, Miller, Smith, Kayode (Harding 68). Subs Not Used: Johansson,Osei-Tutu,Ferguson,Edmonds-Green.

Lincoln City: Wright, Eyoma, Jackson, Walsh, Norton-Cuffy, Bishop (Sorensen 73),Fiorini, Scully (Cullen 69), Bramall, Marquis, Hopper. Subs Not Used: Sanders,Whittaker,Maguire,Adelakun,House.

OPENER: Ben Wiles scored the first goal of the night as Rotherham defeated Lincoln. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire