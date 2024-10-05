Rotherham United 2 Reading 1: Sam Nombe's second big goal in a week transforms Millers

Having been the man who finally ended Rotherham United's near-two-year winless away ruin in midweek, it was Sam Nombe who picked his team off the floor at home to Reading.

Booed off at half-time, the Millers looked nothing like a team who had received a big morale boost at Cambridge United in midweek, rather one that had taken a solitary setback too much to heart.

But if Lewis Wing's free-kick hurt Rotherham more than it should have done, so Nombe's goal-hungry near-post run transformed them more than it might have done. The result was a big 2-1 win for the Millers.

The free-kick former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Wing converted arguably should not have been given and the quality of it was a notch above League One level. Its affect on the home team was disproportionate.

GOAL HERO: Sam Nombe of Rotherham United

But Nombe's 50th-minute equaliser dragged them to victory.

If his midweek goal was a model in scruffiness, his next was pretty basic. So was the one Hakeem Odoffin won the game with.

Nothing wrong with that. Sometimes simple is best.

Two crosses brought two goals. It makes you wonder why this narrowly set-up Millers team do not try them more often.

BIG SAVE: Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson

Reece James and Joe Powell had both caused Reading problems when they got high and wide on the left during a positive start to the game by the hosts.

A Powell delivery was headed behind for a corner in the first minute, another from a free-kick was put over by Nombe. Odoffin's header on the run went the wrong side of the far post.

But the mood turned far too much on Wing's free-kick. With so many youngsters in their cobbled-together side the downtrodden Royals had an excuse for letting big moments affect them so much, Rotherham's battle-hardened unit far less so.

Mallik Wilks tracked back and Wing kicked through him trying to shoot. The forward came at him from a bad angle, but hat was the worst you could say about it.

A free-kick in the D was manna to Wing and he curled the ball over Cameron Dawson's five-man wall and inside the unprotected post to put his side 1-0 up after 26 minutes.

The confidence transferred to Reading.

Ben Elliott shot over, as did Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan from a tight angle.

Jonson Clarke-Harris forced a good tip-over but generally his side lacked conviction, the captain's poor pass after being sent down the line by Wilks and Powell's massively overhit free-kick when Rotherham were able to load the area with red shirts prime examples.

The fans voiced their disapproval at half-time.

So they badly needed the shot in the arm Nombe's near post run gave them when he converted Powell's whipped cross.