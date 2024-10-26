Second-half goals from Jordan Hugill and Mallik Wilks helped under-pressure Rotherham United boss Steve Evans enjoy a 2-0 home win over his former club Stevenage.

Boos ran out around the New York Stadium at half-time as the Millers, struggling to justify their pre-season status among this season’s League One promotion favourites, failed to break down a stubborn Boro.

But the division’s lowest scorers buckled after the break, having only mustered two shots at goal – one at the end of each half – all afternoon.

Rotherham created the best opportunities of an uneventful opening 45 minutes, with goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond diving low to his left to keep out Zak Jules’ header.

Wilks also cleared the crossbar, with Ashby-Hammond forced into a near-post save from the same player late in the half.

Substitute Hugill eventually made the breakthrough in the 70th minute when Sam Nombe helped the ball on and his effort from the edge of the box deflected off Kane Smith before looping over Ashby-Hammond.