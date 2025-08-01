Rotherham United 2025-26 season preview: Millers go back to the future under Matt Hamshaw, but patience will be required

TAKING over a team going nowhere in the League One table last season was only part of the story which greeted Matt Hamshaw when he answered an SOS from hometown club Rotherham United at the start of spring.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also inherited a pretty demoralised set of players at a club which had lost its way badly on the playing side of the operation and not just in terms of matchday results either.

Four months on and phase one of Hamshaw's extensive reconstruction job at the Millers is under way. The overall project will take a great deal of time and there will be bumps along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless you have a massive transfer kitty, which Rotherham most definitely don't, assembling a new-look team which is capable of having an immediate impact in a division from August onwards is nigh on impossible.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Clubs not blessed with such advantages have to get other things right first to give themselves the best chance of progression over time.

Hamshaw's first port of call has been to start changing the culture at a club he knows better than most.

Alongside his good friend Paul Warne and Richie Barker, they did just that in a previous era. That particular restoration work commenced eight summers ago and so a wholesome period in the clubs' history began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results were obviously important, but so were standards. The training ground vibe was transformed and the daily environment was first-class. A happy place to work.

New signing Josh Benson is a player Rotherham United will look for goals from (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

Any individual who did not buy into it did not last long. Humility mattered as did togetherness.

On the floor of the home dressing rooms at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for instance, there was a huge club badge. If you threw a sock on the floor or another piece of kit, you got fined.

The legacy that Warne, Barker, Hamshaw and co bequeathed Rotherham was much more than three promotions and it proved the making of a number of players who have gone onto have successful careers elsewhere. It earned Rotherham respect from their EFL rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that regard, Hamshaw is unapologetically going back to the future, working alongside others who generally care about the club in Andy Warrington, Dale Tonge and Richard Wood.

Fitness has been high on the to-do list this summer. After taking over, Hamshaw quickly ventured that improving the physical conditioning of players would be a key strand of pre-season.

The club's training camp in Austria would, in his words, be 'brutal' as he pledged to get the club's players fit for purpose ahead of August 2.

Last summer's expensive and ill-fated transfer splurge - the Millers had their biggest ever budget in League One last term - has meant that Hamshaw has had limited funds this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spate of recent recruitment has boosted the club's squad numbers towards double figures. Patience will be required with some and that same stoicism will be needed regarding results.

Dutch duo Denzel Hall and Ar-jany Martha are taking their first steps in English football and will need time to get to know the level.

The likes of Ted Cann, Lenny Agbaire and Marvin Kaleta are at the start of their professional journeys, while the club's more experienced signings could do with a spot of luck or two.

It's something that Kian Spence didn't exactly receive after picking up an unfortunate hamstring issue in pre-season. Another midfield recruit in Josh Benson, after a couple of tough seasons on the injury front at Barnsley, will be desperate for better fortune in that regard and fully deserving of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the pair be fit for the majority of the campaign, then Rotherham have two capable operators, while the club's re-signing of Manchester United loanee Dan Gore speaks volumes about the mood shift in terms of daily environment since Hamshaw entered the building.

In terms of other departments, the Millers certainly remain a striker light, for sure in the injury absence of Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin.

As Hamshaw sagely opined recently, forwards are the hardest positions to fill, due to the increased levels of competition. Hopefully, a domino or two will drop before the window is out, even if means a loan signing.

It remains to be seen how things pan out. Last weekend's poor friendly performance and result at Accrington drew withering criticism from Hamshaw.