Rotherham United 3 Bolton Wanderers 1: Millers turn up heat on Ian Evatt with home win
The result led to calls from the away end for Evatt’s dismissal.
Wanderers goalkeeper Nathan Baxter had to pull off an early save after Mallik Wilks sent Sam Nombe clear.
Bolton came close when George Johnston diverted debutant Joel Randall’s effort just off target.
Wilks won the Millers a penalty when he snuck in behind Ricardo Santos and was hauled down by the defender.
The on-loan forward struck home from the spot himself to give Rotherham a 34th-minute lead.
A referee change delayed the game before the break, with Alan Young replaced by fourth official Paul Cooper.
Rotherham doubled their advantage in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the first half when Reece James lashed into the bottom corner.
Bolton missed a huge chance to get back into the game when Dion Charles prodded wide from close range.
Nombe smashed in the third after 76 minutes after Wilks’ shot was palmed into his path before John McAtee netted an 86th-minute consolation after being put in by Charles.
