Rotherham United heaped the pressure on Ian Evatt as they coasted to a 3-1 victory against his Bolton Wanderers side.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result led to calls from the away end for Evatt’s dismissal.

Wanderers goalkeeper Nathan Baxter had to pull off an early save after Mallik Wilks sent Sam Nombe clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton came close when George Johnston diverted debutant Joel Randall’s effort just off target.

Wilks won the Millers a penalty when he snuck in behind Ricardo Santos and was hauled down by the defender.

Sam Nombe struck for Rotherham United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

The on-loan forward struck home from the spot himself to give Rotherham a 34th-minute lead.

A referee change delayed the game before the break, with Alan Young replaced by fourth official Paul Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham doubled their advantage in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the first half when Reece James lashed into the bottom corner.

Bolton missed a huge chance to get back into the game when Dion Charles prodded wide from close range.