Rotherham United 3 Burton Albion 1: Millers extend unbeaten run to 20 games

Ladapo struck either side of a Kane Hemmings goal before Dan Barlaser hit a late third to keep Rotherham top of Sky Bet League One and unbeaten in all competitions since mid-September.

The Millers started full of confidence and Burton needed Ryan Leak to clear a first-minute Michael Smith header off the line.

Rotherham made the breakthough in the 23rd minute when Ladapo diverted Ben Wiles’ shot in after Ollie Rathbone had wriggled free down the left wing.

RESULT: Rotherham United 3-1 Burton Albion. Picture: PA Wire.

Burton clinically levelled in the 44th minute, with Hemmings slipped through by Charlie Lakin to smash past Viktor Johansson.

Ladapo notched his second four minutes later after he latched onto Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s pass and placed the ball beyond Ben Garratt.

Burton ramped up the pressure in search of a leveller and were inches from it when Conor Shaughnessy’s header clattered off a post.

The Millers secured the points in the 84th minute through Barlaser. The midfielder smashed in a close-range indirect free-kick which had been teed up to him by Smith.