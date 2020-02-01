Rotherham United 3 Burton Albion 2: Leaders Millers triumph in five-goal thriller

Rotherham kept hold of top spot in League One after edging a ding-dong match with Burton 3-2.
Michael Smith bagged a brace for Rotherham before substitute Freddie Ladapo struck the crucial winner.
The visitors took their first opportunity in the seventh minute, with Jamie Murphy cutting inside from the left and curling beyond Daniel Iversen.
The game was level two minutes later, with Smith being picked out by Matt Crooks and slamming in from close range.
An open game almost swung back the way of the visitors with Stephen Quinn denied by Iversen and then Murphy striking the post.
Rotherham made a dream start to the second half, with Smith heading in one minute after the break from Dan Barlaser's corner.
But Burton levelled a minute later after Oliver Sarkic was played in following an intricate move and blasted into the roof of the net.
They should have gone back in front but Lucas Akins missed a glorious chance from John Brayford's cross.
Rotherham punished them in the 71st minute, with Ladapo firing in from the edge of the box to secure all three points.