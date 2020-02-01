Rotherham United 3 Burton Albion 2: Leaders Millers triumph in five-goal thriller

Have your say

Rotherham kept hold of top spot in League One after edging a ding-dong match with Burton 3-2.

Michael Smith bagged a brace for Rotherham before substitute Freddie Ladapo struck the crucial winner.​

The visitors took their first opportunity in the seventh minute, with Jamie Murphy cutting inside from the left and curling beyond Daniel Iversen.​

The game was level two minutes later, with Smith being picked out by Matt Crooks and slamming in from close range.​

An open game almost swung back the way of the visitors with Stephen Quinn denied by Iversen and then Murphy striking the post.​

Rotherham made a dream start to the second half, with Smith heading in one minute after the break from Dan Barlaser's corner.​

But Burton levelled a minute later after Oliver Sarkic was played in following an intricate move and blasted into the roof of the net.​

They should have gone back in front but Lucas Akins missed a glorious chance from John Brayford's cross.​

​Rotherham punished them in the 71st minute, with Ladapo firing in from the edge of the box to secure all three points.