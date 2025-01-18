Whisper it quietly but Rotherham United are on the charge.

After a forgettable first half of the campaign, Steve Evans' men have found their groove at the start of 2025.

Saturday's resounding win over an in-form Charlton Athletic side moved the Millers level on points with their visitors and in striking distance of the top half.

Clear daylight remains between Rotherham and the top six but if anyone can inspire a late charge for the play-offs, it is Evans.

The manager who guided the Millers to back-to-back promotions between 2012 and 2014, Evans may just be sensing the opportunity to write another glorious chapter in his New York Stadium story.

Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions and achieved a 2024-25 first by scoring four goals against their accommodating visitors.

Charlton had not lost in the league since early December but were their own worst enemies in a sloppy performance.

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes from Andre Green and Alex MacDonald left the Addicks facing an uphill struggle – a mountain they never looked like climbing.

Malik Willks celebrates Rotherham's fourth goal. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Miles Leaburn halved the deficit just before half-time but six added minutes gave Rotherham the chance to restore their advantage through Zak Jules.

Mallik Wilks added a fourth in the early stages of the second half and a late consolation from Matty Godden did little to dampen the mood around the New York Stadium.

With basement side Burton Albion up next before a home game against fellow strugglers Cambridge United, Rotherham appear primed to make their move after rounding off a statement week that saw them beat Bolton Wanderers and reach the quarter-finals of the Football League Trophy.

Before a couple of late twists, the first half was a tale of Charlton's kamikaze defending and Rotherham's clinical finishing.

Zak Jules heads home Rotherham's second. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Millers took the first chance that came their way after the visitors failed to deal with Joe Powell's cross from the left.

Wilks deflected the ball into the path of Green and he tucked home from close range with the help of the right-hand post.

Before Charlton knew it, they were 2-0 down after inviting Rotherham in to make it two attempts, two goals.

Green turned provider, capitalising on a mistake by Lloyd Jones to get in behind the Charlton defence and feed MacDonald who finished with a shot across Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Rotherham celebrate Alex MacDonald's goal. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Millers lost Shaun McWilliams to injury before the 20-minute mark but retained their grip on the contest, Wilks denied a third by a goal-line clearance after rounding the goalkeeper.

Luke Berry had Charlton's first attempt on goal with a header that was comfortably saved by Dillon Phillips and the visitors' frustrations continued when Tyreece Campbell's penalty appeal was waved away following a tumble in the box.

Leaburn lifted the Addicks' spirits with a tidy finish from a low cross after Rotherham gifted back possession inside their own half – but the hosts had the final word of the first period.

Charlton failed to deal with a free-kick into the box and Jules took full advantage with a looping header at the second attempt.

Instead of going into the interval with their chests out, the visitors left the field with their heads bowed.

Rotherham still had a job to do at the start of the second half to avoid another scare – and they did it in style.

After rifling a shot wide following a botched clearance by the Addicks, Wilks produced the goal of the match to seal the points.

The forward was put clean through by Green's flick-on and produced a delightful first-time lob over the onrushing Maynard-Brewer.

A three-goal advantage against generous opposition allowed Rotherham to enjoy themselves in the remaining minutes.

Green's drive was well kept out by Maynard-Brewer after he was inexplicably played in by Charlton defender Alex Mitchell and Rotherham peppered the visiting goal in the closing stages.

Cohen Bramall forced Maynard-Brewer into a smart save before the Charlton keeper denied Wilks and Powell lashed the rebound over the bar.

Godden's pinpoint finish denied Rotherham the chance to move into the top half on goal difference but the afternoon belonged to the upwardly mobile Millers.

Rotherham: Phillips, Rafferty, James (Raggett 78), Powell, Green, Wilks (Holmes 90+2), MacDonald, Jules, McWilliams (Bramall 19), Odoffin, Humphreys. Substitutes unused: Dawson, Kelly, Hugill, Clarke-Harris.

Goals: Green (9), MacDonald (14), Jules (45+4), Wilks (53).

Charlton: Maynard-Brewer, Gillesphey, Mitchell, Jones, Coventry (A Campbell 83), T Campbell, Berry (Godden 61), Docherty (Kanu 83), Leaburn (Anderson 61), Edwards, Small (Aneke 46). Substitutes unused: Mannion, Edmonds-Green,.

Goals: Leaburn (45), Godden (90+2).

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Attendance: 9,589 (678 away fans).