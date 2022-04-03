Rotherham United 4 Sutton United 2 (after extra time) - player ratings

The Millers were far from their best but were able to find the moments that mattered.

Victor Johansson – actually did not have a lot to do with his hands, but played a couple of long balls which led to goals 7

CHAMPIONS: Rotherham United captain Richard Wood lifts the Football League Trophy after a very hard-fought final

Michael Ihiekwe – did his best to keep out Sutton's second and hung in the air to head a cherry-on-the-top goal 7

Richard Wood – not at his best but battled away for 120 minutes to be allowed to lift the trophy 6

Joe Mattock – disappointingly error-prone 5

Dan Barlaser – unable to impose his undoubted class on proceedings 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – a frustrating day until his wonderful extra-time goal 7

Ben Wiles – Rotherham's best performer on the day as showcased by his magnificent finish 8

Ollie Rathbone – looked very nervy in the early stages, and like an injury might be troubling him as he came off 5

Mickel Miller – one of the livelier performers, but made way so Rotherham could get the pace of Osei-Tutu on 7

Josh Kayode – did very well as he laid the ball off for Wiles's goal but it was an all-too rare flicker 6

Michael Smith – worked extremely hard - maybe even too hard at times - to make up for the fact that not everything went his way 7

Substitutes:

Freddie Ladapo (for Kayode, 61) – missed a good chance one on one 4

Wes Harding (for Rathbone, 61) – created another good opportunity for Ladapo after coming on at right-back 5

Shane Ferguson (for Mattock, 81) – went close with a free-kick which clipped the wall 5

Jordi Osei-Tutu (for Miller, 81) – showed the composure in front of goal too many more experienced team-mates lacked 6

Jamie Lindsay (for Barlaser, 90) – things were pretty good when he was on the field 5