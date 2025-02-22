Rotherham United and Barnsley FC derby ratings: Big eight for Reds' leader on return

HERE are the Rotherham United and Barnsley player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s League One derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United

Phillips: His look said it all when he conceded the penalty. Nervy in second half moments. 5

Rafferty: Steady, if unspectacular. 6

Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Odoffin: Strong in his defensive work. 7

Jules: Got away with one with a clear handball in second half. 6

James: Got away with one when he tugged the shirt of Phillips in the box early on. Weak back pass for penalty that was awarded. 5

Mpanzu: Grafted, but still lacking a touch of sharpness and rhythm. 6

Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Powell: Kept going, couldn’t produce that moment of set-piece quality. 6

Sibley: Diligent defensively, you wanted more going the other way. Substituted following treatment. 5

Nombe: Barnsley – given problems by him in the past – were wary of his pace and directness. 7

Hugill: Relished the battle, but missed a huge chance ahead of the break. 6

Wilks: Up for it against one of his old sides. Went close early in second. 7

Substitutes: Green (Hugill 46) 6.

Clarke-Harris (Sibley 63) 6.

Kayode (Powell 86).

Not used: Dawson, McWilliams, Holmes, Hatton.

Barnsley

Gauci: Protected well, one important save to deny Wilks. Forced off with issue in second half. 6

De Gevigney: Typical MDG performance. 7

Roberts: Showed what Barnsley miss in his absence. 8

Earl: Decent job at the back. 7

O’Keeffe: Fortunate to get away with a challenge in the box on Nombe just before the break. 6

Connell: Steady in the middle on his return. 7

Russell: Produced the odd moment of quality. 7

Phillips: Coolly taken spot-kick on his return. 7

Farrugia: Worked hard down left. 6

Keillor-Dunn: Brought down for the penalty. Lively in second half. 7

Humphrys: Little goal threat, but did his bit for team. 6

Substitutes: Rodrigues (Humphreys 64) 6.

Lembikisa (Farrugia 64) 6.

Smith (Gauci 75) 6.

Benson (Phillips 87).

Not used: McCarthy, Nwakali, Lewis.

