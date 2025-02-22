Rotherham United and Barnsley FC derby ratings: Big eight for Reds' leader on return
Rotherham United
Phillips: His look said it all when he conceded the penalty. Nervy in second half moments. 5
Rafferty: Steady, if unspectacular. 6
Odoffin: Strong in his defensive work. 7
Jules: Got away with one with a clear handball in second half. 6
James: Got away with one when he tugged the shirt of Phillips in the box early on. Weak back pass for penalty that was awarded. 5
Mpanzu: Grafted, but still lacking a touch of sharpness and rhythm. 6
Powell: Kept going, couldn’t produce that moment of set-piece quality. 6
Sibley: Diligent defensively, you wanted more going the other way. Substituted following treatment. 5
Nombe: Barnsley – given problems by him in the past – were wary of his pace and directness. 7
Hugill: Relished the battle, but missed a huge chance ahead of the break. 6
Wilks: Up for it against one of his old sides. Went close early in second. 7
Substitutes: Green (Hugill 46) 6.
Clarke-Harris (Sibley 63) 6.
Kayode (Powell 86).
Not used: Dawson, McWilliams, Holmes, Hatton.
Barnsley
Gauci: Protected well, one important save to deny Wilks. Forced off with issue in second half. 6
De Gevigney: Typical MDG performance. 7
Roberts: Showed what Barnsley miss in his absence. 8
Earl: Decent job at the back. 7
O’Keeffe: Fortunate to get away with a challenge in the box on Nombe just before the break. 6
Connell: Steady in the middle on his return. 7
Russell: Produced the odd moment of quality. 7
Phillips: Coolly taken spot-kick on his return. 7
Farrugia: Worked hard down left. 6
Keillor-Dunn: Brought down for the penalty. Lively in second half. 7
Humphrys: Little goal threat, but did his bit for team. 6
Substitutes: Rodrigues (Humphreys 64) 6.
Lembikisa (Farrugia 64) 6.
Smith (Gauci 75) 6.
Benson (Phillips 87).
Not used: McCarthy, Nwakali, Lewis.
