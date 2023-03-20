Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town's Championship relegation rivals hit with points deduction

Wigan Athletic have been deducted three points for failing to pay their players this month and could face further punishment.

It means the Latics are now eight points adrift of safety in a Championship relegation battle involving Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Wigan were sanctioned for failing to pay their players on time on three occasions last year – in June, July and October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they reached an "agreed decision" with the Football League in January which would trigger the deduction instantly if they were late with payments again this season.

POINTS DEDUCTION: Wigan Athletic

In a further breach, owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has failed to deposit 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account as the Bahraini businessman has blamed delays in processing overseas payments in the past.

New charges have been laid against the club for non-payment of players wages and not complying with the agreed decision. Al-Jasmi will also be charged with misconduct.

Huddersfield are three points from safety with eight matches to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad