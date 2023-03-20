News you can trust since 1754
Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town's Championship relegation rivals hit with points deduction

Wigan Athletic have been deducted three points for failing to pay their players this month and could face further punishment.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT

It means the Latics are now eight points adrift of safety in a Championship relegation battle involving Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Wigan were sanctioned for failing to pay their players on time on three occasions last year – in June, July and October.

As a result, they reached an "agreed decision" with the Football League in January which would trigger the deduction instantly if they were late with payments again this season.

POINTS DEDUCTION: Wigan Athletic
In a further breach, owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has failed to deposit 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account as the Bahraini businessman has blamed delays in processing overseas payments in the past.

New charges have been laid against the club for non-payment of players wages and not complying with the agreed decision. Al-Jasmi will also be charged with misconduct.

Huddersfield are three points from safety with eight matches to play.

Rotherham are 20th, four points ahead with a game in hand. Cardiff City, who sit between them, have a point fewer with nine matches left after Saturday's Rotherham v Cardiff game was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

