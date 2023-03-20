THE DEEP-SEATED anger on the part of Cardiff City supporters who had made a near 400-mile round trip for nothing to Rotherham United was completely understandable at just before 5pm on Saturday.

Not due to a wasted journey because of a no-show from their side by way of a damaging defeat, but everything to do with a freak of nature which ensured that this key fixture towards the bottom end of the Championship was abandoned after 48 minutes, with the visitors having been dominant and thoroughly deserving of their 1-0 lead.

A torrential rainstorm at the start of the second half at the AESSEAL New York Stadium saw referee Oliver Langford have simply no option but to order players to leave the pitch, with the intense deluge rapidly saturating the pitch and perimeter.

When the rain started to relent, ground staff started on the mop-up operation, but it was soon evident they were fighting a losing battle.

Rotherham United v Cardiff City. Referee Oliver Langford tests the pitch with Matt Taylor and Sabri Lamouchi. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The main problem areas were on the perimeter of the pitch at either side and in front of the Mears Stand, which was under several inches of surface water.

After a second pitch inspection involving Rotherham manager Matt Taylor, his Cardiff counterpart Sabri Lamouchi and Langford at 4.45pm, the game was abandoned, following consultation with the EFL.

Lamouchi was unhappy that work did not start earlier on the pitch.

His Millers rival countered by saying that the club did all they could with their limited resources available, while expressing sympathy to the sizeable contingent of visiting supporters who had travelled up from the Principality.

Taylor, deserving of credit for speaking to the press when he could have said nothing, commented: "We've done everything we possibly can.

"There's a limited number of grounds staff and a limited number of those 'squeegy' brushes.

"I'm sure Cardiff have got more ground staff than us and better equipment as well. That can't be held against us. Those ground staff have worked so, so hard.

"I understand the Cardiff fans' thinking completely. But if the pitch is still unplayable 50 minutes after the rain, then there's no point in trying to play.

"I understand we have to make every single effort we possibly can, but the players' safety has to be taken into account.

"Ultimately, the referee has to be trusted in terms of making that decision.

"Howard Webb was here. He's the main man in the referees' group (PGMOL). I'm sure the officials will have gone through every single protocol. Everyone wanted the game to be on.

"Sometimes, things happen that are just out of your control. At every game there's a referee's assessor here. He was also in the tunnel. Not only do you have the four officials, you have the assessor and the main man as well."

While perimeter areas were the most obvious affected areas to the naked eye, the middle part of the pitch was also saturated during the second inspection, despite no visible standing water.

When the ball did not bounce up when the surface was tested by Langford, it was clear that the abandonment of the game was inevitable.

Taylor continued: "The pitch was unplayable right in the middle. That was the biggest problem for the referee. The ball wasn't travelling.

"When it was in the air and landed, it stopped still. There were pools of water around the side of the pitch and in the middle it was still a couple of inches deep.

"As much as the sides were where the ground staff were working because that was the most severe part, the middle was still unplayable. The ground staff had a difficult job."

The game is likely to be rescheduled on a Tuesday night next month.