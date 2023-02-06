Rotherham United and Sheffield United earn each other's respect in South Yorkshire derby of grit over guile

Derbies are supposed to be bitter, rancorous affairs most supporters could actually do without.

Rotherham United versus Sheffield United did not follow the script.

There was niggle, particularly between Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jordan Hugill before the latter's uplifting Millers debut was ended by his substitution. Graft trumped guile and goals did not come into it. Even chances were rare.

But despite that, it was an entertaining game – not for connoisseurs of tika-tika but certainly for those who prefer the blood and thunder of the Championship – which ended with mutual respect enhanced.

Rotherham made it five points in three matches against promotion hopefuls and four off the neighbours this season; Sheffield United are unbeaten in 11 games since losing to the Millers in early November.

Both would have liked two more points to help stay in/get out of the division but rooted in commonsense, as Yorkshire clubs should be, they have too much respect for reality and each other for that.

It helps that both see Sheffield Wednesday as the real enemy, but there is also mutual admiration. They played behind closed doors in pre-season and the change of Millers manager from Paul Warne to Matt Taylor does not seem to have weakened the bonds.

"The competitiveness was a bit of a throwback," reflected Heckingbottom. "It was contrasting styles but we can't lay down.

FULL-BLOODED: Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic slides in on Rotherham United's Tariqe Fosu

"At times it looked like a rugby game with how it was refereed.

"Anyone in this league you've got to respect the job they're doing, whether that's the coaches, players or the clubs because it's tough."

That respect was only reinforced.

The Blades had the better of the game, as they ought to as the Premier League-team-in-waiting, but Rotherham's defending meant that on really good chances it was pretty equal – Wes Foderingham coming off his line to deny Chiedozie Ogbene and stretching to keep out a Hakeem Odoffin header, Viktor Johansson denying Sander Berge and holding Billy Sharp's attempt to shoot over him from a tight angle.

FIT AGAIN: Rotherham United's Grant Hall had a good battle with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

Lee Peltier was immense at right-back and later the centre, Grant Hall looked nothing like someone who had played 17 minutes since Bonfire Night. Jordan Hugill won flick-ons galore until the Blades cut the supply line, Odoffin made good runs to get on the end of them.

A couple of Oli McBurnie touches, Iliman Ndiaye dropping off, and Berge’s second-half passing oozed Premier League quality. James McAtee's cameo from the bench hinted he belongs there.

But Rotherham’s digging in and the refusal of their visitors to accept it was not their day was most impressive. Sheffield United at home is a serious footballing test for a Championship side; Rotherham away is a major character examination.

The Blades have rarely looked anything other than promotion material this season but the Millers' path has been bumpier. They started well under Warne and reinforced it at Bramall Lane but the weeks after the World Cup break were worrying.

GOOD RUNS: Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin, up against Ben Osborn

Games against Blackburn Rovers (won), Watford (drawn) and now Sheffield United, a change in formation and seven signings have pepped things up. Only five of the Bramall Lane winners started and there was a new captain in Ollie Rathbone.

"Things are definitely looking up," he said. "If you'd offered us five points from three games against teams in the top three when we played them, we'd have taken it. The performances on top of results are something to be really positive about.

"Getting the injured players back is huge and the signings have given everybody a massive boost.

"We sat down and simplified everything. We had a good look at ourselves and came to terms with what we needed to change.

"We all got on board with that and have a clearer vision now. There was always belief through the difficult times but with the recent results and signings, it's there even more.

"All the new lads have fitted in really well. Those who made their first starts on Saturday (Hugill and Conor Coventry) were brilliant."

If the change at New York has been refreshing, the lack of it at Bramall Lane is a relief. With a transfer embargo, takeover and speculation around Berge and Ndiaye, eyes could easily have come off the prize.

"You don’t go unbeaten for 11 games if you haven’t got that focus," said Heckingbottom. "We didn’t expect anything less."

With both these teams, you know what you are getting.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Peltier, Hall (Wright 69 (Harding 73)), Humphreys, Hjelde; Odoffin, Rathbone, Coventry; Ogbene, Hugill (Washington 69), Fosu (Ferguson 83). Unused substitutes: Vickers, Bramall, Lindsay.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Osborn (McAtee 74), Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie (Sharp 74). Unused substitutes: Davies, Basham, Coulibaly, Clark, Marsh.

