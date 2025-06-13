Rotherham United appoint former Barnsley FC assistant as number two to Matt Hamshaw

ROTHERHAM United have brought in former Barnsley number two Dale Tonge as assistant to manager Matt Hamshaw.

Tonge, a former Reds and Millers player, had been Darren Ferguson’s assistant at League One rivals Peterborough United, but he has now returned to South Yorkshire after a compensation agreement was reached with Posh.

The 40-year-old, who hails from Bolton-upon-Dearne, was appointed first-team coach at Posh by former boss Grant McCann in March 2022. Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson kept Tonge on when he returned to London Road in January 2023.

Tonge previously assisted Daniel Stendel during Barnsley’s promotion from the third tier in 2018-19.

Steve Howard of Luton Town shields the ball from Dale Tonge of Barnsley during the Coca Cola Championship League Two match between Luton Town and Barnsley at Kenilworth Stadium on March 25, 2005 in Luton, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

The ex-defender, who made over 160 playing appearances for the Millers, has also previously spent time as a coach in a voluntary capacity at Rotherham during the tenure of Paul Warne.

On returning to the Millers, Tonge said: "It’s an exciting time to be a part of the club, especially as it looks to move forward.

"The gaffer is new onto his role, but has fresh eyes and ears and a style of play that the fans are going to enjoy.

"Already having a strong relationship with the backroom staff was a big attraction and their passionate affiliations to the club is clear for everyone to see. That is a big asset to Rotherham United.

Dale Tonge, pictured in his time on the coaching staff at Barnsley. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"The people are willing to go above and beyond for the club. I’ve worked under a lot of successful managers and understand what is needed to win promotions and be successful and I want to bring that experience here to help the gaffer and the lads.”