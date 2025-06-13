Rotherham United appoint former Barnsley FC assistant as number two to Matt Hamshaw
Tonge, a former Reds and Millers player, had been Darren Ferguson’s assistant at League One rivals Peterborough United, but he has now returned to South Yorkshire after a compensation agreement was reached with Posh.
The 40-year-old, who hails from Bolton-upon-Dearne, was appointed first-team coach at Posh by former boss Grant McCann in March 2022. Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson kept Tonge on when he returned to London Road in January 2023.
Tonge previously assisted Daniel Stendel during Barnsley’s promotion from the third tier in 2018-19.
The ex-defender, who made over 160 playing appearances for the Millers, has also previously spent time as a coach in a voluntary capacity at Rotherham during the tenure of Paul Warne.
On returning to the Millers, Tonge said: "It’s an exciting time to be a part of the club, especially as it looks to move forward.
"The gaffer is new onto his role, but has fresh eyes and ears and a style of play that the fans are going to enjoy.
"Already having a strong relationship with the backroom staff was a big attraction and their passionate affiliations to the club is clear for everyone to see. That is a big asset to Rotherham United.
"The people are willing to go above and beyond for the club. I’ve worked under a lot of successful managers and understand what is needed to win promotions and be successful and I want to bring that experience here to help the gaffer and the lads.”
Andy Warrington will now revert to his specialised position of goalkeeping coach, having previously occupied the role of assistant manager.
