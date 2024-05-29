Rotherham United assess midfield options after senior man elects to leave and turns down League One challenge
The Scot, whose deal runs out at the end of next month, had been in discussions about signing a new contract after being offered fresh terms.
But the club have confirmed that he will now be leaving the club in order to pursue a ‘fresh challenge’.
Lindsay made over 150 appearances for United after joining in 2019 from Ross County.
He was linked with a move to Wrexham in the winter window.
The 28-year-old featured 22 times last term in a campaign stymied by injury.
Lindsay missed the first four months of 2023-24 with an Achilles problem, with his first appearance of the season coming in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on November 24.
Earlier this month, the Millers announced their released list with it being confirmed that Cafu, Grant Hall, Lee Peltier, Sam Clucas, Sean Morrison, Shane Ferguson and Tolaji Bola would all be leaving the club at the end of their current deals next month.
The club will also listen to offers for contracted players Jamie McCart and Josh Kayode.
On the incoming front, the Millers have already been very busy, bringing in five players.
Portsmouth duo Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett, fresh from promotion to the Championship with Pompey, will officially join Rotherham this summer alongside striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, left-back Reece James - with both being ex-United players - and midfielder Shaun McWilliams.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.