ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says that Andre Green and Grant Hall have a chance of being available for Saturday's Championship home opener with Blackburn Rovers - while Ben Wiles should be fine.

Recent signing Green has missed the club's first two games of the campaign with a groin niggle, with Hall having been out with a hamstring concern.Wiles picked up a 'dead leg' in the midweek EFL Cup game with Morecambe.

Taylor said: "He (Green) has still got a chance. He's done a little bit more today in terms of vigorous exercise and training.

"We have got to see how he reacts tomorrow and probably leave it as late as Saturday morning. I think that is the same situation with Grant Hall. We will just monitor them in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Both have got a chance and as the game gets closer, it's a risk-reward strategy we will have to take.

"We hope Ben will be okay. He has not done anything today. He took a fair old whack and it's a shame to happen so late on in a game. He's obviously been sore, but he's a tough boy and we do hope and expect him to be involved."

Tom Eaves could be available if he comes through training on Friday following a calf problem. Cafu returns from a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Taylor has confirmed that expects Lee Peltier (calf) to be out of action for 'months not weeks’ while there could be updates regarding Shane Ferguson (hernia) and Jamie Lindsay (Achilles) next week.

Taylor continued: "Peltier will be out for a significant amount of time. We are talking months, not weeks. "Shane is seeing a specialist in Germany next week which will determine what the next course of action is.

"He might need further surgery or more time. We are assessing all options. That does suggest he is not directly close to it.

"Jamie Lindsay is having a jab next week. He is due to be jogging next week and improving. But he is taking a little bit longer than we all probably felt when it originally happened. None of those three are initially close to returning.

"Cafu's suspension won't tell us anything. We were told it was the wrong decision in the way in terms of our correspondence. That's happens. It's good to have him back on the pitch.

"As long as Tom gets through another day's training, we can involve him at the weekend. Time will tell, but it does look like he will be close to it."

Taylor says there are no updates regarding midfielder Christ Tiehi regarding resolving the paperwork which is holding up his move from Slovan Liberec player or Billy Sharp.

The Millers' offer - a reduced one - remains on the table for the veteran forward.

On Tiehi, Taylor said: "It's difficult for me to comment. He is still contracted elsewhere. The aspects of bringing him here are more complicated than we had hoped."

On Sharp, he continued: "Not as it stands (updates). He is on our radar like a lot of players are in different situations.