ROTHERHAM UNITED head coach Matt Taylor is set to be handed a double boost ahead of Saturday's six-pointer at Blackpool - with Tom Eaves and Georgie Kelly in contention for the Bloomfield Road encounter.

Eaves has been out since injuring a hamstring at Huddersfield Town on December 29, while fellow striker Kelly's last first-team involvement was at West Brom just before Christmas, when he tore a calf muscle.

But the pair have trained fully so far this week and could be involved in the key Championship tussle at Pool.

Taylor said: "All of a sudden, we have more flexibility and options behind us on the bench or within the squad and a bit more depth as well.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"That's been apparent in the last couple of games and we are looking forward to seeing that progress.

"Tom Eaves and Georgie Kelly have trained fully this week and seem to be in a strong position going towards the weekend. Both could be (involved) as long as they get through tomorrow, which we expect them to as we never do too much on a Friday. They could feature in some capacity."

Bailey Wright, who suffered concussion moments after coming on as a substitute for his debut in last weekend's South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United, is following protocol regarding his injury.

But he could be involved at Blackpool, if he passes some key tests.

Taylor added: "He has taken every day as it comes and had various tests on each day. So far, he's passing those tests.

"It was a strange one; a collision across his jaw and cheek which knocked him out momentarily. But he seems to be on the mend.

"He had a headache afterwards, but on a daily basis he has improved. He has not trained with the group yet, but he will go through his last concussion protocol tomorrow with a view to being available on Saturday.

"But within that, we have to be careful because the type of player who he is, I can guarantee he will put his head into a dangerous area and the last thing we want is another concussion on top of the one he already has.

"We will assess him tomorrow and Saturday morning and talk to him and see where he's at and make a sensible decision."

Millers fans could get their first sight of deadline-day signing Domingos Quina, who was not involved last weekend on Saturday while he worked on his fitness, but Taylor has revealed that he does have injury concerns over two unnamed players.

Taylor added: "He (Quina) has looked bright and is ready to influence this weekend. We know our situation with six loanees and only five being able to be named on the teamsheet so one will always miss out.

"But Domingos has trained well this week and seems to be settling into Yorkshire life, hopefully similar to his time at Barnsley.

"We are looking forward to what he adds to the group on the back of the last couple of results."

On any other issues, he said: "We have got a couple, but we will keep those in-house. One from Saturday and one from training on Tuesday.

