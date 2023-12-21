Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson delivers reminder to Daniel Ayala following latest red card

Leam Richardson has reminded Daniel Ayala that he is an important player for Rotherham United following a second successive red card for the centre-back.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Millers at the end of October, returned from suspension against Plymouth Argyle last Saturday, only to be sent off for a second bookable offence in a repeat of the previous week.

Ayala has received a two-game ban for his latest dismissal, ruling him out of Saturday's trip to Championship leaders Leicester City and the Boxing Day visit of former club Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether he had spoken to Ayala about his discipline, Richardson said: "That will stay private.

"Daniel is a senior player and is going to be important in the next 20-plus games. We've got to forge a relationship where he can trust me and I can trust him.

"He will know himself how important he is and how important his decisions are around the pitch."

Rotherham are rooted to the bottom of the table after conceding deep into stoppage time at Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several players have been left nursing knocks in the aftermath of the 3-2 defeat.

Daniel Ayala is serving another suspension. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"We've got a couple of bumps and bruises so we'll monitor them," said Richardson.

"We need all hands on deck at the minute with the injuries that we've got. Fingers crossed they'll be available for selection."

Fred Onyedinma, Cafu and Sam Clucas have sat out recent games with hamstring problems but were originally due to return during the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson would not be drawn on whether any of his injured players would be fit to face Leicester.

Leam Richardson is still getting to know his squad. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"We'll still monitoring them all," said the Rotherham boss.

"I'm new in so am catching up with the lengths of time. I've got to be careful and can't come in one day and put a timeframe on something I haven't got firsthand knowledge of.

"Fingers crossed they'll all be back sooner rather than later because we're quite threadbare."

Richardson has had little time on the training ground with his players after taking over on the eve of last week's game against West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is hoping the Millers benefit from a seven-day turnaround between games.

"We had a day with them before Plymouth but it was a solid tactical day and they took on exactly what we wanted to deliver," said Richardson.

"It's very much about clarity and ownership in what they're doing – geography and connections around the pitch.