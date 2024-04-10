With the Millers already relegated, there was only pride to play for against the Baggies and goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and John Swift extended the club’s dismal run.

However, the absence of jeopardy did little to ease Richardson’s frustrations post-match. Swift scored West Brom’s second from the penalty spot after Lee Peltier was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

The experienced defender had in fact been outside the box, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the fans who travelled to watch the Millers in the Midlands.

Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson saw his side lose to West Bromwich Albion. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Speaking after the game, Richardson said: “I’ve not seen that before. The assistant was maybe 10 yards away looking down the line of it. Then he goes and books my assistant manager (Rob Kelly) for telling him ‘the linesman can help’.

"It was a wrong decision, and a poor one in my opinion. It changed the full outcome of the game. The first goal we gave away was poor, but then I thought the second one changed the whole complex.

“We’ve had a number of similar decisions and apology letters, but I have no interest in that. You can’t get those decisions wrong.”

Richardson was asked if he would report the match officials and responded: “What? And get another apology letter?”.