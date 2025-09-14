MATT HAMSHAW admitted Rotherham United ‘went under’ in their loss at AFC Wimbledon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were 1-0 up at half-time after Jordan Hugill fired home Marvin Kaleta’s cross into the back of the net from close range.

Rotherham had the chance to extend their lead before a Jake Reeves goal and Matty Stevens penalty ensured all three points stayed in south London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory leaves the visitors in 18th, two points above the relegation zone.

Hamshaw criticised Rotherham’s performances away from home after full-time.

“It was the same as every other away performance we have had all season to be honest,” he said.

“We should be two or three up at half-time but we don’t take our opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, when push comes to shove, we go under a little bit, which is a huge disappointment for me as a manager.

IN FRONT: Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill put the Millers ahead at Wimbledon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It is hard at this moment in time, having just come out of the changing room, to get a grasp on it.”

The Millers have lost all four of their away league games so far this season and Hamshaw continued: “Fundamental in my initial reaction is that it’s just the familiar tale of how our away performances have gone.

“I keep banging the drum about how we are going to change something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are desperately trying to change something and there were a lot of positives from our performance.

“I don’t want that to overshadow it but at the same time it is on me, I won’t go into too much detail but I’ll take that.

“We saw how good our mentality can be [in the first half].”

AFC Wimbledon: Bishop, Ogundere, Bauer (Harbottle 63), Johnson, Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte (Maycock 80), Seddon, Bugiel (Hackford 80), Stevens (Orsi-Dadomo 88). Unused substitutes: McDonnell, Splatt, Foyo.

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Baptiste, Jules (Kayode 83), Kaleta, McWilliams (Yearwood 63), Gore, Powell (Benson 82), James, Hugill, ​​​​​​​Spence (Martha 57). Unused substitutes: Cann, Kelly, Douglas.