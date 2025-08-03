ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Hamshaw will be turning his phone off for the rest of the transfer window in order to keep two-goal hero Sam Nombe at the club.

Nombe’s first-half double helped the Millers to a 2-1 opening day victory over Port Vale at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 26-year-old striker, who bagged 14 goals last term, has two years left on his contract in South Yorkshire and Hamshaw is understandably keen to keep him around for as long as possible.

“He’s excellent, like I’ve said all along, all summer, it’s really important we keep hold of him this season,” said the Millers boss.

“I know he’s got two years left. I’ll be turning my phone off all this month because he’s not going anywhere.”

Nombe’s brace put the Millers in a commanding position with 29 minutes on the clock and it improved even further when Jaheim Headley saw red for a rash tackle on the Millers hitman.

But three changes at half-time by Vale boss Darren Moore changed the game and Connor Hall’s strike on the hour reduced the arrears.

Zak Jules was then sent off for the Millers as they were hanging on at the end, with Lorent Tolaj hitting the post for Vale deep into injury time.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Sam Nombe scored twice in Rotherham's opening day win at home to Port Vale. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I’ve said all summer that we’re going to see a bit of a rollercoaster and that game kind of summed it up,” added Hamshaw.

“I thought we should have managed the game much better in the second half, we got caught in a not-knowing-what-to-do scenario.

“However, the lads stuck to the task and defended resolutely, with a lot of balls coming in the box and I thought we stood up to it.

“I thought the goal, if I’m going be brutally honest, was just coming for them towards the end. And I thought a lot of our game management stuff wasn’t amazing.

ANSWER PHONE: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw wants to keep hold of striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“So there’s loads and loads to improve upon. But the main thing is, we’ve got three points.”

Vale, back in the third tier after winning promotion from League Two, left feeling disappointed, said former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers boss Moore.

“I thought the first half was not Port Vale,” he said. “I thought we were hesitant, static and we were reactive instead of being proactive.

“Then, of course, towards the end of the first half, we make our own problems with getting the red card.

“Some may say it was harsh, but I think we gave the referee a decision to make and he’s made one that’s not gone in our favour.

“In the second half, I speak on behalf of all of us here, that is what we want to see, the bedrock and the success is what we have seen in the second half.

“And I thought probably another five minutes we would have got an equaliser.”

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Agbaire, Jules,Kelly (Yearwood 68), Hall (Kaleta 68), Gore (Benson 67), Powell, James, Hugill (Etete 80), Nombe (Martha 79). Unused substitutes: Cann, McWilliams.

Port Vale: Marosi, Debrah, Humphreys, Hall, Clark (Heneghan 90), Byers, Shipley (Ojo 46), Headley, Tolaj, Stockley (Curtis 46), Waine (Croasdale 46). Unused substitutes: Davies, Richards, John.