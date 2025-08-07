HAVING provided a positive report regarding the fitness of key Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe ahead of this weekend, Matt Hamshaw is anxious for even more significant news by the end of the summer window.

The club record £1million signing has looked the part during Hamshaw's time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this year and started the 2025-26 season with a bang, netting a brace in the 2-1 success over Port Vale.

The ex-Exeter City frontman had been deemed as a slight doubt for this weekend's trip to Alex Revell's Stevenage with a calf knock, but Hamshaw has allayed any fears.

As the 26-year-old's post-window future by the close of business on September 1, the Millers chief is not quite as unequivocal.

Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Tony Johnson.

On Nombe, who has two years left on his deal, Hamshaw said: "Luckily, he belongs to us, which is great news for me.

"I'm well aware that suitors will try to come to take him. This football club isn't Manchester City, every one of our players is for sale.

"We need to make sure that if someone does come knocking for Sam Nombe, we get a realistic sum for him. I think he is worth a hell of a lot of money.

“You're always fearful. I can't sit here and say: 'Look, something's not going to blow us out of the water.' However, I'm a manager and I want to keep my best players."

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On the availability of Nombe, who struck 15 times last term and has netted seven times in nine matches under Hamshaw, he added: "He'll be fine.

"He's trained (on Thursday) and everything has been good. That's a big boost. He scored two goals last week and is in great form.

"He's a major threat and a big player for us. We'll be happy to have him on the pitch on Saturday.

"We've got some firepower. I've always been a big fan of Sam's. He leads the line really well, he's physical, he's athletic, he's everything you kind of want in a striker.

"He's at a great age. Luckily, he belongs to us."

A late decision will be taken regarding the availability of defender Sean Raggett ahead of the Millers’ trip to Hertfordshire.

The 31-year-old had a tough campaign last term, making just 11 appearances due to a knee issue and is yet to feature in the Hamshaw era.