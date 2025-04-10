Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw on magnificent Millers rewinding clock to Neil Warnock era following latest League One win

MATT Hamshaw is very much the 'present' of Rotherham United - and hopefully part of a bright future.

It still didn’t stop his revived Millers side rewinding the clock at promotion candidates Bolton in his view on Tuesday in the most impressive result - and certainly most defiant performance - of his galvanising three-match stint at the helm so far.

Hamshaw, whose side won their third game in a row under his watch, said: "I love seeing them fight and battle, fight and scrap and represent us and the staff and fans. I’ve said how much togetherness gets you through. It’s all right having the best 11 players, but you need that togetherness.

"Lads were ‘in the trenches’ for each other (at Bolton) and it kind of reminded me of a bit of a Neil Warnock type performance from his time when he was here at Rotherham. I’m sure if he was watching, he’d be pleased with it.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw.

"We’ve given the fans a bit of optimism and smiles back on faces in the town centre and around again and that’s kind of our job.

"The chairman will always say it's to entertain the Rotherham fans and we entertained them at the other end of the spectrum (at Bolton), but it was a big three points.

"It was certainly not easy and if I am going to be brutally honest, we were second best.

"That is not being defeatist. I thought with our character and defensive stuff, there were a hell of a lot of positives, don’t get me wrong.

Rotherham United keeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

The Millers were indebted to an inspired display from keeper Cameron Dawson to get them over the line allied to a strike from Sam Nombe in the 1-0 win as Hamshaw’s side moved above neighbours Barnsley and into the top half of the table.

Hamshaw, whose side head to Stockport this weekend, added: "The keeper was outstanding and Dawse pulled save after save after save off. Fair play to him. He’s won us the game.

"He (Nombe) has been excellent in the last three games since we have come in with his work-rate and desire and goalscoring.

"He is a top player and an important piece in the jigsaw at the minute.