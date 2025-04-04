Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw provides update on Manchester United youngster plus revelation regarding Luton Town loanee

MATT HAMSHAW has revealed that Manchester United loanee Dan Gore will return to the League One club later this month - to hand the Rotherham United manager another additional option in the middle of the park.

Hamshaw, whose first home game in charge takes place against Blackpool on Saturday, is struggling for options, with several players including Andre Green, Shaun McWlliams, Alex MacDonald, Josh Kayode, Zac Jules and Sean Raggett currently on the sidelines.

Gore returned to the Red Devils with a foot injury sustained early on in his loan spell.

Hamshaw, whose side triumphed 2-0 in his maiden match at the helm at Northampton Town, said: "Dan is doing rehab at Man United at the minute.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

"He should be coming back within the next week and a half to two weeks.

"However, he will have had only two or three days on the grass. After about 60/70 minutes on Tuesday, I had no midfield options. I had striker options and that was it.

"I thought Pelly (Mpenzu) was excellent at right wing-back but he has never played there ever. I've had to sit with him and go through things.