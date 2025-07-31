Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw's message of support to Ronnie Moore
The news was revealed earlier this week. Moore's condition is incurable, but treatable with the 72-year-old, part of a feted Millers side in the early 80s and a hugely popular manager in two spells at the club, awaiting a stem-cell transplant.
Moore, who lives in the town, has been inundated with supportive messages from the football community.
Hamshaw's side open the League One season with a home game with Port Vale on Saturday and has called on fans to show a gesture of support from the stands in the ninth minute of the seasonal opener.
He said: "Everyone at the club sends their love and best wishes. He's one the best managers, if not the best, this club has ever had. Everyone here is feeling his and his family's pain.
"I know Ronnie really well. He's a fighter, he's a warrior, he was an unbelievable player. I think that all the Rotherham fans will get behind him. He wore the number 9 shirt. It would be great if fans did something in the ninth minute on Saturday.
"Some sort of gesture for him would be really nice. People come and go in football, of course they do, but some people stay in your memory.
"Ronnie Moore is one of my fondest memories as a Rotherham fan, as he is, I'm sure, for many a Rotherham supporter.
"I've told the players about him this morning. A lot of them know of him but some of the new boys didn't. I explained what he meant to the club and what he still means to the club.
"Like Rotherham United, he's up for a battle and I'm sure he'll come through it on the right side."
