The 1-0 win over Sheffield United came after a run of good performances went largely unrewarded.

“It means so much to the players because they have taken a few blows in the last few weeks," said manager Taylor.

"Maybe we deserved more from the last three games but the three points on Tuesday gives us more belief in what we want to achieve. The players trust themselves more, certainly in possession, to move the ball freely up the pitch. That is not natural in their DNA at all times but we will get the balance as we move on.

MAGIC MOMENT: Rotherham United's Ben Wiles celebrates scoring what proved to be the winning goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

"The players can see, whether it was Burnley, Norwich (consecutive losses) or Coventry (a draw), we are performing well and taking real heart from the actual consistency within the performances.

“In the last couple of games I have felt sorry for the players. Everyone is working so hard.

"We need to keep believing because we will go on runs where we lose games.

“If this last 10 days have shown anything, it shows we can compete.

"We have to believe and dream about it a little bit more."

Taylor went over to thank the away fans at full-time following the Millers first win at the ground in 42 years, but only after allowing his players to first.

"I wanted the players to have their moment," he explained.

"They are the ones who put the graft in on the pitch, they have put their bodies on the line and they have been through the mill in the last few weeks.

"I want the players to keep building the connection with the fans that they have had for a very long time."

Scans on Shane Ferguson and Jamie McCart have shown grade one muscle tears but both are expected to be able to train at the Millers' camp in Cyprus during the World Cup break.