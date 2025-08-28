Rotherham United boss on learning lessons for Doncaster Rovers derby after side 'get caught up in the headlights' at Barnsley

AFTER watching his young Rotherham United side get 'caught up in the headlights' in the second half at Barnsley, Matt Hamshaw is anxious for lessons to be learned in double-quick time ahead of Saturday's league derby at Doncaster Rovers.

Hamshaw's new look Millers remain a work in progress, with a number of signings still feeling their way into English football.

That much was evident after the break at Oakwell when the visitors, excellent in the first half and full value for their lead given to them by Arjany Martha, lacked the game-management and group understanding to see it through in a second period dominated by the Reds, who prevailed 2-1 in the EFL Cup.

Hamshaw said: "It's not talking out of turn about the players because I am confident they can deal with most things.

Matt Hamshaw's Rotherham United side navigate two derbies this week, against Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I just felt with those periods in the second half we have to come together as a group.

"We went a little bit individualised and got caught up in the headlights, which you get with younger players. But I feel we should have grabbed it and collectively got back together and reset.

"I thought we went away from doing things which really worked in the first half, which is down to me, again."

The Millers' stretched options at the back were also there to see in the second half, with Hamshaw - whose clear priority before the end of the window is to bring in another centre-half - keeping his fingers crossed that Zak Jules is back for the Rovers game.

Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Millers’ loss against Barnsley was their seventh on the spin and extended their winless sequence at Oakwell to 16 matches with their last victory coming 55 years ago back in August 1970.

Hamshaw, whose side are due back in Barnsley for a league fixture in October added: "I can't change history and time. I can only affect this season.

"We've got to come back and they have got to come back to ours. I thought it was a good game, Conor (Hourihane) is doing a good job here.