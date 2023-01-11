Rotherham United boss outlines transfer strategy after Morrison signing

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor has outlined his transfer strategy for the remainder of a January window which is critical to the 2022-23 prospects of his struggling side.

The Millers are chasing a number of signings to replenish a squad, preferably with experience, with a welcome breakthrough arriving on Tuesday after bringing in centre-half Sean Morrison on a short-term deal for the rest of the season.

Morrison was a free agent after leaving Cardiff last summer.

Ideally, Taylor wants to bringing players with experience of the level, but acknowledges that is it not straightforward.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: "We have to find a way of punching through and saying: 'Come and play for us, here's an offer to make you want to come and play for us, here's a plan you want to be part of, here's the expectation from the manager and the players.'

"We know it's hard to bring in Championship experience and Championship quality. But that's what we need."

Should Rotherham make a few breakthroughs in the days and weeks ahead, then it will reduce the 'risk factor' of bringing in players with more of a lower-league background later in the window in Taylor's view.

Taylor continued: "Those 'punts' might not come off.

"They've got more chance of coming off if we've got the three or four solid Championship players first; the ones we know will be on that pitch week in, week out and producing performances of the level.

"Then you can afford to take a bit more of a risk.

