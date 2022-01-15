The Millers were beaten 1-0 after Anthony Pilkington netted for the hosts deep into stoppage time, as Warne's side dropped to third in the League One table.

United still have two games in hand over Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, who occupy the automatic promotion places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Millers, who are now outside the top two for the first time since mid-November.

Soon after the full-time whistle in Fleetwood, reports of away supporters fighting amongst themselves emerged, with the stewards quickly stepping in to calm the situation.

"I'm disappointed to hear some of our fans have been fighting each other," said Warne, as Rotherham sold out their ticket allocation.

"It's a bad day."

Rotherham have a chance to bounce back quickly from their loss in Fleetwood as the host Lincoln City on Tuesday evening.