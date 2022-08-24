Rotherham United boss Paul Warne on what cost the Millers against Morecambe, who issue Cole Stockton update
ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne said that his Millers' side only had themselves to blame after being the latest Championship side to be dumped out of the Carabao Cup by lower-division opposition after a tepid 1-0 home loss to Derek Adams's Morecambe.
Arthur Gnahoua's second-half strike earned the Shrimps a 1-0 win at the Millers, who only mustered one attempt on target.
Warne admitted his side were not good enough in the Morecambe penalty box.
"We controlled the majority of the match but not the most important part, the goal area," he said.
"We dominated the first half, but it was different from a Championship game.
"They came and sat in and made it hard to break them down. There wasn't enough finesse in the final third and, the longer the game goes on, people start to panic instead of doing what they are good at."
Meanwhile, Morecambe chief Adams said that he expects star striker Cole Stockton to still be with the club beyond the end of August.
The 28-year-old, who netted 26 times last term, was missing at the New York Stadium because of a groin injury having also been absent for recent matches through illness.
Stockton has been a name linked with the Millers continually, while Fleetwood have seen recent moves rebuffed.
Adams said: "One club has upped their bid, but it's still derisory and nothing will happen unless a club comes in with a real amount of money.
"He was the second top scorer in the league last season and no other club would accept that offer and we would be mad to do it."