ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor has revealed that the club have an illness doubt regarding one unnamed player ahead of Saturday's Championship game at Watford.

Taylor, who confirmed that sickness prevented youngster Ciaran McGuckin from being on the bench in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, says that another player has been laid low with illness.

Earlier, loan player Fred Onyedinma had felt unwell in Saturday's game with QPR, but managed to soldier on.

Taylor said: "We've got something going around at the moment. We're missing another one today as well. "Maybe Fred was the 'host.' There is certainly something in the camp.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I think it's to do with the time of year. A lot of clubs have got it. Ciaran has been ill and hasn't been in today so we don't expect him to be back in a physical capacity this weekend.

"The other player, I hope he will be available. I don't know. It's similar to when Fred was ill going into the QPR game. He's not been on site today.

"They seem to be rough for 24/48 hours. Within that period we go round to their house and give them as many antibiotics as possible.

"Saturday is still a day and a half away. I hope he'll be available but you never know. It's about what the illness has taken out of them going into the game."

Taylor will make a decision on Hakeem Odoffin, who had been doing a grand job as an auxiliary centre-back of late.

The midfielder-turned defender has been sidelined by hamstring issues twice so far this term and Taylor is conscious of his lad ahead of a potential third game inside a week.

Taylor did confirm that recent signing Daniel Ayala came through unscathed in his first start for the club in midweek.

Taylor added: "He seems to have come through okay.

"He's a bit stiff, a bit sore; tight in the usual areas. I thought he understood his game well.

"He didn't chase the game, he waited for his moments to defend. He was solid, he understood his partnership with Haks and the midfield in front of him. I was pleased with his contribution.

Lee Peltier should return to the fray for United, but the game still comes too soon for Grant Hall.