ROTHERHAM UNITED fans left in their droves before the final whistle and chanted for the dismissal of manager Steve Evans after a 4-0 humbling at home to relegation-threatened Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals from teenage starlet Kamari Doyle helped Crawley to a stunning 4-0 win, the Brighton loanee scoring in each half to give Crawley’s survival chances another boost.

Gavan Holohan and Panutche Camara made the scoreline even more emphatic in the last six minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans have watched an abject performance,” admitted under-fire Evans. “The fans don’t want to hear apologies – they want the performance to be right.

“I will always protect my players. I think a lot of those players have not got credit in the bank at this football club. Maybe my credit will run out, I don’t know.

“I thought we defended poorly. Our players have played with a really heavy weight on their shoulders.

“The facts are they have not played in a Rotherham United fashion for much of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the games that they have, we have won games comfortably.

UNDER PRESSURE: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans Picture: Richard Sellers/PA.

“We won’t make excuses. I offer my apologies. The performance was limp and way off the minimum standards.”

Crawley came agonisingly close to taking the lead twice in one attack as Doyle rattled the woodwork with a free-kick and then Armando Quitirna’s goalbound shot was blocked.

They did go in front in the 23rd minute when Doyle was lurking at the edge of the box and fired elegantly into the top corner after being found by Quitirna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham improved in the lead-up to the break with Jonson Clarke-Harris striking the outside of a post with an effort from the edge of the box.

Doyle doubled the away team’s advantage in the 52nd minute as he again found space and clinically drove into the bottom corner.

Holohan added another on 84 minutes after he deftly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Camara then bagged a fourth in the 87th minute as he finished off another slick move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Odofin, Humphreys, James, Mpanzu (Holmes 46), Sibley (Kelly 46), Powell, Wilks, Clarke-Harris, Nombe. Unused substitutes: Phillips, Hull, Duncan, Hugill.

Crawley Town: Wollacott, Barker, Mullarkey, Flint, Quitirna, Watson (Camara 45), Fraser, Ibrahim, Kelly (Holohan 83), ​​​​​​​Doyle (Forster 72), Hepburn-Murphy, Forster (John-Jules 82). Unused substitutes: Radcliffe, Anderson.