ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Steve Evans felt his team did not deserve to lose after they were edged out by promotion-chasing Wrexham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Smith inspired the Hollywood-backed hosts to a 1-0 home win which saw them move level on points with second-placed Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

The hosts found the breakthrough three minutes into the second half when Smith got in behind the Rotherham defence and knocked the ball into the net with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham went close to an equaliser with just over 20 minutes remaining when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu found space at the back post but his effort was scrambled clear.

“The best team lost, didn’t they?,” insisted Millers’ boss Evans afterwards. “We had almost 60 per cent possession and some good opportunities in the final third and the two best chances again.

“We make an error defensively, which we have been guilty of at times, and if you give them a chance they will take it – and they did.

“That was their only chance except one from 40 yards in the first half, so the performance was good. It was an assured performance but we got nothing for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only person that raised their hopes was the referee. I think there were seven or eight 50-50 decisions and he gave them in one direction.

FRUSTRATION: Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“This is a performance where I’m sure Wrexham will get promoted.

“I wasn’t so sure before today but they have been totally outplayed, and outplayed at the New York, and they get six points and that is sometimes what happens when you win promotion.”

Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Longman, Rathbone (Evans 71), James, Lee (McClean 65), Revan, Rodriguez (Fletcher 65), Smith (Marriott 87). Unused substitutes: Howard, Scarr, Barnett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United: Phillips, McWilliams, Odofin, Humphreys, James, Sibley (Green 67), Mpanzu, Powell (Rafferty 88), Wilks (Holmes 87), Clarke-Harris (Kayode 66), Nombe. Unused substitutes: Dawson, Hugill, Hatton.