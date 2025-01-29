Rotherham United boss Steve Evans hails 'class' Oxford United and ex-Derby County man as hosts return to winning ways in League One
Like the Millers, Sibley - who has joined from Championship side Oxford United for the rest of the campaign - was much improved on the restart as they chiselled out three key points, with their third successive home win and fourth league success in six games in 2025.
After Ryan Loft gave the second-bottom visitors the lead shortly after half-time, the Millers fought back through goals from Mallik Wilks and Hakeem Odoffin.
It was an important three points for the hosts, who lost 4-2 at Buron last weekend, in a game which saw Sibley net on his debut.
Evans said: "Louie looked pedestrian in the first half when he couldn’t get into the game, but it was sheer energy and class in the second half and we had some really class operators.
"It was a fantastic win. The performance was poor in the first half for me. Lots of industry and hard work from the players, we are not down on that, but we just looked like we lacked a bit of urgency and tempo.
"But I will tell you what the group does not lack at the minute; character. To go a goal down - they are very fortunate aren't they with a ricochet and it breaks for them - and then we score two really good goals.
"I thought the character was two-fold, from the players on the pitch and our supporters deserve enormous credit because when you go 1-0 down early in the second half, we know what it's been like here for 18 months to two years - ‘here we go’.
"But we kept the character and energy side alive and the players were much improved in the second half when we played with that tempo.
"I think the goal sparked three or four."
