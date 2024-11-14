STEVE EVANS has lifted the lid on some frank discussions with Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart after the Millers’ underwhelming start to the League One season was compounded by an abject derby result and performance at Barnsley.

The Millers, in the bottom half of League One, have yet to fire this term despite extensive summer recruitment, with matters coming to a head at Oakwell where Evans and his players were barracked by furious supporters.

Evans has held two sets of talks with Stewart, who was visibly angered by events at Barnsley from his vantage point in the directors' box, since and remains confident he retains his backing.

The Millers chief said: "He is the wealthy benefactor who has put millions of pounds into this club. He didn't get those millions by being an easy touch.

Supporters' unrest at the end of the derby between Barnsley and Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“It was hard, but he opened up with: ‘I want you to turn this around and I'm stood shoulder to shoulder with you.' He said: ‘I'm here to support you.’

"We discussed the previous night and our run of form. The chairman wants to see an upturn in performances first and foremost.

"He talks about performances because he's a wholehearted believer in ‘performances right, results right’.

“He said: ‘I believe in you. I saw what happened the first time you were here. Get this oil tanker moving in the right direction.’

Confident that he can haul the Millers into promotion contention in the run-in to the end of the calendar year, Evans, whose side return to league action with a key game at former club Crawley on Saturday week – they visit Bradford City in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday - added: “I'm still a million per cent confident that things will turn for us.

"Our players recognise at our team meetings that a number of them are out of form. The way they find form is by working hard.

"They were going to have three or four days away. That's all shelved. We need to work through the problem.

"In time, when we've worked through the problem, I'll reward the boys with some downtime.

"Now is not the time to be saying: ‘Go and have a few days off.’

"I'm saying to fans: ‘I hear you, I see you, I'm not going to hide behind the bushes.