Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on links with managerless Bolton Wanderers, who face Huddersfield Town this weekend

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans has reaffirmed his commitment to the Millers after being linked with the vacant post at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancastrian outfit, recently beaten 4-2 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Ian Evatt.

Evans, who spent a spell in his playing days at Bolton in the early 80s, has been mentioned as a potential contender at Bolton, who visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunch-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans, whose in-form side host Cambridge United on Saturday, said: “I've not had any contact from Bolton.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I got a call from the people who look after me on the business side just to see if there would be any interest on my behalf. I love that club.

"I started there as an apprentice looking after the Sam Allardyces, Frank Worthingtons and Peter Reids. I've got a lot of affinity with the club.

"Every time I go there I see people who I remember and who remember me. It's a brilliant club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know one of two of the senior people there as well. But my only task is making Rotherham United better.

"I was very fortunate that my chairman and vice-chairman stood shoulder to shoulder with me in a little spell that was difficult for everyone.