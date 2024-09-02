Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on Mallik Wilks' unjust reputation as Huddersfield Town rue refereeing calls
The recent Rotherham United signing showcased exactly why the Millers chief was so keen to bring him to the club from Sheffield Wednesday, topped off by scoring the sort of goal which he has been renowned for through his career.
On Wilks, who also earned a controversial penalty, Evans said: "The boy has worked so hard for us in the last 10 days. He came here with a reputation that he doesn't work hard, Let me tell you, Mallik Wilks works hard.
"I’ve seen him score one for the youth team and I was the one who sanctioned his first pro deal at Leeds United. I’ve seen him do it as a kid.
"‘S*d Wilks', I used to call him and a more impolite name than that. When I’d get on the coach and be in my office. He’s done that against me for Hull, particularly with Grant McCann.”
It was a hard afternoon for Town, who were on the receiving end of some tough decisions, which saw Danny Ward dismissed and the visitors concede a soft penalty.
Goalkeeping coach Andy Quy was later dismissed for his protests, while an irate Michael Duff was red-carded after the final whistle.
Assistant boss Martin Paterson said: “We think the key decisions probably were not correct.
"We don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s a player who goes through in the box and he wraps his leg around our player and goes down.
"It looks a soft penalty to us and something we are going to have to swallow."