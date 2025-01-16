Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on whether Millers' season has turned, new signings search and potential outgoings

STEVE EVANS had a ready-made quip on Tuesday night when asked if Rotherham United's season had finally changed for the better following a five-match unbeaten sequence in all competitions.

Questioned whether the Millers were now ‘on a run' after his side's EFL Trophy success on penalties at neighbours Chesterfield, the Millers chief – whose side are now two wins away from booking a finals place at Wembley – said: “The only run I am going in is to my car when I get off the coach!

“That’s the only run I am going on,” added Evans, pictured.

What is undeniable is that the Millers have stiffened up defensively. A concession of just two goals in five matches and three successive clean sheets on the road is firm evidence of that.

While Evans' side look reliable enough in a defensive sense, some of their offensive players are still struggling for form.

The Millers chief is getting more of a tune out of Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks. But Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill and Andre Green, who all started at Chesterfield, all struggled to varying degrees.

Evans added: “I was talking to Paul (Cook – Chesterfield manager) before the game and he’s got some injuries. But we left seven big players out and changed everything apart from the back four.

“Only when I got to the ground did I know we’d sold over 900 tickets. Wow. Did I get tempted to change the team on that team coach? Yes, you do because the Millers are entitled.

“In spells, they saw a good performance. They know we made some good chances and did not take them and on another day, we score three.”

Bringing in another forward option remains high on Evans’ to-do list before February 3.

Speaking after the Spireites win, he said that the odds of bringing in a new signing in time for Saturday's trip to Charlton Athletic were were 'probably 50:50, 60:40 in our favour’.

It remains to be seen if that transpires, but one player it won't be is Nathan Lowe, who has returned to Stoke following a prolific loan spell at runaway League Two leaders Walsall – with the Millers one of several clubs who have enquired. He is to remain in the Potteries.

On the prospect of new arrivals later this month, the Scot continued: “I'm asking our supporters just to be a little bit patient. We want to bring in players who have had minutes and are playing. Agents continue to phone us every day. I hope they keep ringing because they might say a name that we like.”

Meanwhile, Evans confirmed that he is not expecting any more outgoings unless significant bids are made.

So far, Christ Tiehi, Jamie McCart, Ciaran McGuckin, Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong have left the club this month.

Evans added: “We can't lose any more, can we? We'd be struggling to name a side. We've no plans to let anyone go out.