Rotherham United boss Steve Evans slams 'naughty, naughty challenge' from Huddersfield Town debutant in League One derby draw

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans labelled Ruben Roosken’s tackle on Cameron Humphreys as a ‘naughty, naughty challenge’ after the Huddersfield Town substitute saw red on his debut in the League One derby.

The Dutchman, a 73rd-minute replacement, was dismissed for a high challenge eight minutes from time, with the incident happening right in front of the Millers bench in the 0-0 draw.

On Roosken, who joined Town at the start of January, Evans said: "It’s a horrendous challenge, with no place in football. They have just signed the kid I think, so I don’t think they will know if he’s capable of that or not. I certainly don’t know a lot about him.

"It was a naughty, naughty challenge and I think the kid knew as he was coming off."

The Millers chief, who confirmed he is hoping to bring in a midfielder, winger and forward before the end of the transfer window, was pleased with his side’s performance, but felt they let two points slip on the day.

Evans, whose side have now recorded back-to-back clean sheets on the road at the start of 2025, continued: "Even before they had the man sent off, I think we were much the better side in the second half. We caused them real problems and some of the football was really good to watch.

"Our words in the dressing room were: ‘boys, I cannot ask any more’. But we have left two points behind.

"I’ve been here with other clubs and the Millers before and it’s not very often you hear the opposition bench screaming for time as we go into added time.

"They knew that they were on borrowed time if we could get a goal."