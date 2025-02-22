Rotherham United boss Steve Evans' take on penalty controversy, a dig at Barnsley keeper plus an admission after derby loss

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans rued the Millers’ failure to secure a penalty once again, but conceded that opponents Barnsley were better than his side on the day after they suffered another derby humbling at the hands of the Reds.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a game where several spotkick decisions – and three non-awards – provided plenty of conjecture on the day.

Referee Ollie Yates ignored a tug from home defender Reece James on Adam Phillips early on, while Evans was angered at the official’s failure to point to the spot before the break when Sam Nombe was felled by an untidy challenge from Reds defender Corey O’Keeffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the restart, a penalty was awarded when Millers keeper Dillon Phillips upended Davis Keillor-Dunn, with Reds midfielder Phillips netting the only goal of the game on derby day.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Later, the Reds were aghast when no penalty was awarded after a handball from Zak Jules.

Despite the talking point, Evans, whose side are now five without a win, conceded that the visitors were deserving of three points on a day when his under-achieving side failed to perform once more.

Evans said: “They were better than us all over the pitch. They played with more purpose than us, more desire, more of what you need in a derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started the second half really well so it's a travesty that that's when they get their penalty. We had them hemmed in a bit.

"I go away thinking there are perhaps more penalties in the game. The decision before half-time (Nombe) is as bad as the decision at Reading.

"We don't get the penalty. I think Barnsley's is a penalty. It's just bad play by Reece. We have to get on with it and work hard. We're back in tomorrow.

“We tried to go on the front foot and take the game to them. They've been on a similar run of form to us. We knew there would be nervous players in both boxes defensively.