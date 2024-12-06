Rotherham United boss Steve Evans to make decision on Premier League loanee in the 'next week to ten days'

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 6th Dec 2024
ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans has confirmed that a decision will be made on the future of Nottingham Forest loanee Esapa Osong in the next ‘week to ten days’ with the winger having suffered a recurrence of his injury issues.

Osong has been affected by a groin problem and he temporarily headed back to his parent club last month before returning to South Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan, has made ten appearances in all comnpetitons for the Millers, with his last one being in the defeat to Crawley on November 23.

Better news sees Liam Kelly back in the fray for the weekend trip to Blackpool.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Evans, whose side claimed a much-needed three points against Lincoln City in midweek, said: “We are in a good place. Liam Kelly will train today (Friday) and has come through his bout of illness and he was on the grass yesterday as well (Wednesday).

"The one who will be missing is young Esapa Osong, he has had a recurrence of his injury.

"He is struggling for the rest of the year and we will make a decision in the next week to ten days – myself and Paul (Raynor) – and our recommendations will be that we bring him back for the second part of the season or move on.”

On picking from a strong deck of players for the game at Bloomfield Road, Evans added: "We have to focus on players who are available. We have always said that when we get our ‘A list’ team if you like, that the supporters and I would pick, then we’ll have a chance of winning games.

"What I know is what we travel to Blackpool with tomorrow – subject to illness, absence in training today and illness overnight – then we will give ourselves a better chance of getting our problems resolved."

