Rotherham United boss wants Barnsley striker David McGoldrick to be 'upset' on derby day - plus an admission
Namely, veteran Barnsley striker David McGoldrick, who comes into the derby on the back of a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy against Manchester United under-21s in midweek.
Rotherham United boss Hamshaw knows plenty about the 37-year-old from his time at Derby County. McGoldrick scored 25 goals for the Rams in 2022-23.
Hamshaw said: "David McGoldrick is one of the best players I've ever worked with. He's a great character, a great bloke. But I hope he's upset at five o'clock on Saturday and I'm quite happy.
“I really like Barnsley as a team. “I think they play some excellent football going forward and they've got some really good players."
Oakwell is a bogey venue for the Millers, who are winless on their last 16 visits in all competitions. Their last win was in the League Cup in August 1970, with the visitors losing out 2-1 to the Reds in an EFL Cup second-round tie earlier this season.
Hamshaw said: “We need to turn it around, don't we. Barnsley will probably be thinking: ‘We'll win comfortably because we're hosting Rotherham.’
“Look, the past has no reflection on Saturday's game. It's the Barnsley of today against the Rotherham of today, Matt Hamshaw and Conor Hourihane trying to get three points for their teams.
“I don't know whether it affects players' mindsets when they hear about the record. If it were me, I'd be like: ‘Right, I can't wait for Saturday to get rid of that.’ And that's the mindset I'm trying to get across to the players.”