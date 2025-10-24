ROTHERHAM United must contain one of the best players that Matt Hamshaw has ever worked on Saturday at Oakwell – in the view of the Millers chief.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Namely, veteran Barnsley striker David McGoldrick, who comes into the derby on the back of a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy against Manchester United under-21s in midweek.

Rotherham United boss Hamshaw knows plenty about the 37-year-old from his time at Derby County. McGoldrick scored 25 goals for the Rams in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw said: "David McGoldrick is one of the best players I've ever worked with. He's a great character, a great bloke. But I hope he's upset at five o'clock on Saturday and I'm quite happy.

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

“I really like Barnsley as a team. “I think they play some excellent football going forward and they've got some really good players."

Oakwell is a bogey venue for the Millers, who are winless on their last 16 visits in all competitions. Their last win was in the League Cup in August 1970, with the visitors losing out 2-1 to the Reds in an EFL Cup second-round tie earlier this season.

Hamshaw said: “We need to turn it around, don't we. Barnsley will probably be thinking: ‘We'll win comfortably because we're hosting Rotherham.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, the past has no reflection on Saturday's game. It's the Barnsley of today against the Rotherham of today, Matt Hamshaw and Conor Hourihane trying to get three points for their teams.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe