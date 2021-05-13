Rotherham United, Cardiff City & Watford's ranking among the Championship's 'dirtiest' teams this season

Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game. Indeed, Championship sides have racked up a whopping 1504 yellow cards between them this season.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 12:10 pm

Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 Championship's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Rotherham United rank among every other second-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:

1. Reading - Total score: 301

Fouls: 506. Yellow cards: 48. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Omar Richards.

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Norwich City - Total score: 317

Fouls: 487. Yellow cards: 57. Second yellow then red: 2. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Emi Buendia.

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Bristol City - Total score: 319

Fouls: 516. Yellow cards: 53. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Henri Lansbury.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Swansea City - Total score: 337

Fouls: 538. Yellow cards: 65. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Ryan Bennett.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

