Rotherham United chief Matt Hamshaw provides fitness updates on Andre Green, Zak Jules and Josh Kayode ahead of Blackpool
Shaun Raggett, Alex MacDonald, Andre Green and Zak Jules are all sidelined.
Kayode, whose deal expires in the summer, is not far away, but remains out with a calf issue.
Hamshaw, whose side riumphed at Northampton Town in morale-boosting fashion in his first match at the helm in midweek, said: "We're quite light on bodies but hopefully we'll have Kayode back after the weekend. If not for Bolton, then for the Stockport game.
"One or two others are closer to returning, but they won't come into my thought process for this weekend.
"I think Green and Jules are struggling slightly. I'm putting no timescale on anybody. It's important we get players back fully fit and operational.
"If they come back before the end of the season, great. If they don't, they don't. I'm just focusing at this moment on the ones who are fit and able to do it in matches for me.
Northampton:
“There was a hell of a lot I was pleased with and some things that need improvement.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.