Rotherham United coach charged by Football Association over improper behaviour to official

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:28 BST
Rotherham United assistant manager Paul Raynor has been charged with improper behaviour and/or insulting a match official after his team's 1-0 defeat at home to Wrexham.

The full wording of the charge reads: "It's alleged that the assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official around the changing room after the fixture.

The Millers lost the game to a Paul Mullin goal after just 16 seconds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager Steve Evans was banned from the dugout for the game having picked up his third yellow card of the season at Peterborough United the previous week.

Raynor has until Monday to respond to the charge.

Related topics:Football AssociationSteve EvansWrexhamPeterborough UnitedMillers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice