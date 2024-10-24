Rotherham United coach charged by Football Association over improper behaviour to official
Rotherham United assistant manager Paul Raynor has been charged with improper behaviour and/or insulting a match official after his team's 1-0 defeat at home to Wrexham.
The full wording of the charge reads: "It's alleged that the assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official around the changing room after the fixture.
The Millers lost the game to a Paul Mullin goal after just 16 seconds.
Manager Steve Evans was banned from the dugout for the game having picked up his third yellow card of the season at Peterborough United the previous week.
Raynor has until Monday to respond to the charge.
