The Millers have finally reached agreement with League One outfit Exeter City following protracted discussions over the past couple of days.

Taylor succeeds Paul Warne and his first match in charge will be in Wednesday night's Championship home game with Millwall when he will be introduced to supporters.

The Lancastrian, 40, succeeded Paul Tisdale as Exeter manager in June 2018 and led the club to the 2020 League Two play-off final, where they lost 4-0 to Northampton Town.

I'M IN CHARGE: Matt Taylor has swapped Exeter City for South Yorkshire after being appointed by Rotherham United as their new manager. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Last season, Taylor took the Grecians to promotion to the third tier after they finished as runners-up in League Two - a feat which earned him the division's manager of the year award.

Both the Millers and Grecians issued updates to their supporters on Tuesday lunch-time in which they stated that discussions were ongoing and amicable.

The delay was due to legal issues over the arrival of Taylor and his assistant Wayne Carlisle, but they have now been resolved.

An Exeter statement read: "Firstly, we’d like to thank our fans for their patience and explain a little about the events of the last few days regarding manager Matt Taylor.

"Following the approach made to us from Rotherham United last week, we agreed for Matt to speak to them. He was subsequently offered the position.