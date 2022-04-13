The Arsenal loanee was withdrawn after 84 minutes as the Millers automatic promotion hopes took a hit with a 3-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

Osei-Tutu, who scored the last-gasp equaliser in the Papa John's Trophy final earlier this month, was spotted using crutches and wearing a protective boot as Rotherham made the journey back to South Yorkshire.

Manager Paul Warne initially thought the midfielder had broken his foot and although he was unable to give any further updates, he fears the 23-year-old will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

"He was in severe pain, I thought he had broken his foot at the time," said a frustrated Warne.

"I moaned about the tackle, if it is anywhere else on the pitch, I can't see how it's not a foul. The referee said that it was a meeting of bodies, so it wasn't a foul.

"He is walking with crutches on and a boot, it isn't great. He might wake up tomorrow and it's all good but I would suspect he's in a bit of trouble."

Despite defeat on Tuesday, the Millers' hopes of automatic promotion remain in their own hands as they are three points behind second-placed MK Dons with a game hand and a superior goal difference.

INJURY BLOW: For Jordi Osei-Tutu. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Tuesday's defeat in Portsmouth was their second on the spin while they have picked up just four points from the last 18 on offer.

"It is a difficult pill to swallow, I thought we would come down here and put a marker down and obviously we haven't. I am hugely disappointed with that," reflected Warne.

"There is a part of me that thinks if we change everything now it could get worse. Tonight was a low point, there is no disputing that.

"We have still got the opportunity in our hands. We are going to have to go to the drawing board and have a look at something else."