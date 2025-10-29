Rotherham United derby hero Kian Spence on staying on 'ride' as Millers record 32-month high

ROTHERHAM United have finally announced themselves in 2025-26 - and so has Kian Spence.

The one-time FC Halifax Town midfielder's rise has coincided with the Millers' upturn. You have to go back 32 months for the last time Rotherham won four games on the trot.

Fully fit again after some early-season issues, Spence saw his name in lights with a fabulous - and historic - winner at Barnsley last weekend as the visitors won at Oakwell at league level for the first time since March 1969.

For someone who almost reached double figures at last club Barrow in 2023-24, he hopes it's a sign of things to come.

Rotherham United matchwinner Kian Spence celebrates at the final whistle at Barnsley.

Spence, who also netted in the recent Trophy success over Oldham, said: "Goals change and win games; I want to make sure that I contribute in that way.

"When I was younger, I never used to be a goalscorer, I was more of a deep-lying player. But when you start getting on a run of goals, it becomes a bit more of a habit.

"Hopefully, it's a springboard for me and the team as well. Momentum is a massive thing in football, so you want to stay on that ride.

"I've never played at this level before, so my main goal at the start was to show that I can do it."

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw is keen for his team to keep winning

A special afternoon at Barnsley has put gloss on the Millers' recent upturn and after tough moments on the road at Doncaster Rovers and Mansfield Town, allied to a cup loss at Oakwell, it was hugely uplifting for Matt Hamshaw.